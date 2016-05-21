Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
MELBOURNE The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu will pass constitutional amendments to reserve seats in parliament for women, Justice Minister Ronald Warsal said.
There are currently no women in Vanuatu's 52-seat parliament. The nation, made up of a string of islands, has a population of 250,000 people.
Amendments to the constitution could take place as early as next month, Warsal told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
"We do not have a fixed number yet as to the number of seats, but the amendment will be to the constitution to say parliament will prescribe a system which will include reserved seats for women," Warsal said.
"It has been over 10 years since we have had a woman in parliament ... It is very hard for women to win seats in Vanuatu, so it is better that we amend the constitution," he said.
According to the French Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) women hold an average of 22 per cent of seats in parliaments across the world. The Pacific is the worst region for female representation with women holding only 16 percent of seats.
(Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
PHNOM PENH Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Thursday a law was being amended to stop anyone convicted of an offence from running for office for five years, effectively barring his main rival from elections.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.