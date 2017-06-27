Tesco to cut 1,200 head office jobs
LONDON Tesco will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office to simplify its operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT Shares in German-owned restaurant chain Vapiano (VAO.DE) started trading at 23.95 euros in their Frankfurt debut on Tuesday, about 4 percent above their issue price.
Vapiano placed almost 8 million shares at 23 euros apiece in its initial public offering (IPO), raising about 184 million euros (£162 million) and giving it a market value of about 553 million.
Vapiano has 185 restaurants in more than 30 countries and plans to increase this to 330 by the end of 2020. It also wants to develop its take-away food and home delivery businesses.
LONDON Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's main FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the Bank was likely to need to raise interest rates and would debate this "in the coming months".
LONDON The Co-operative Bank said on Wednesday it had agreed a 700 million pound financial rescue package with leading investors that will shore up its capital base, ending months of uncertainty about its future.