VATICAN CITY The Vatican bank asked Italy on Wednesday to resume normal banking relations, which have been effectively frozen since 2010, saying it had made great progress with new anti-money laundering provisions.

"The (bank) looks forward to a resumption of full interaction with Italian financial institutions pending review by Italian regulatory authorities of the Holy See and Vatican City State's anti-money laundering provisions," a report said.

Italian banks stopped dealing with the IOR in 2010 after the central bank told them they had to enforce strict anti-money laundering criteria if they wanted to continue doing transactions with the IOR.

