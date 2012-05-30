VATICAN CITY Pope Benedict on Wednesday angrily denounced media coverage of a leaks scandal shaking the Roman Catholic Church, saying it presented a false image of the Holy See.

In remarks at the end of his weekly audience for pilgrims in St Peter's square, the pontiff also expressed his full trust in close Vatican aides under fire over the scandal.

"Suggestions have multiplied, amplified by some media which are totally gratuitous and which have gone well beyond the facts, offering an image of the Holy See which does not respond to reality," Benedict said of a scandal that has seen his butler arrested for leaking private document.

He said the recent events had caused "sadness in my heart."

