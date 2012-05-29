VATICAN CITY The leak of documents from Pope Benedict's private apartment was part of a "brutal" personal attack on the pontiff, the Vatican's deputy secretary of state said on Tuesday.

Archbishop Angelo Becciu made his comments in an interview with the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, which said that the pope's butler was in possession of "a large number" of the pope's private documents when he was arrested last week.

It was the first time the Vatican newspaper has reported the arrest of the butler, Paolo Gabriele.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)