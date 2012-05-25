VATICAN CITY The butler who serves in the apartments of Pope Benedict was arrested on Friday in connection with an investigation into leaks of confidential documents, a senior Vatican source said.

The source confirmed reports by Italian media about the identity of the person. "It is very serious," the source said.

Vatican spokesmen said earlier on Friday that a person in possession of confidential documents had been arrested but that they could not disclose his position or identity until they were given permission from Vatican investigators.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)