Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
LONDON Swedish utility Vattenfall VATN.UL has been cleared to build a 299 megawatt wind farm at an active coal mine in south Wales, the British government said on Tuesday.
The 76 turbine Pen Y Cyomedd development, which will have the highest generating capacity of any onshore wind farm in England or Wales, will power up to 206,000 homes.
"Onshore wind plays an important role in enhancing our energy security. It is the cheapest form of renewable energy and reduces our reliance on foreign fuel," energy minister Charles Hendry said in a statement.
The government gave consent in return for assurances future extraction of coal from under the site of the wind farm would be safeguarded, it said.
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco, is replacing 1,700 deputy managers at its "Express" convenience stores with lower paid "shift leaders" in a restructuring of the business, it said on Monday.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.