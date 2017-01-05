LONDON Swedish energy company Vattenfall plans to extend its 300-megawatt Thanet offshore wind farm off the coast of Kent in southern England, it said, after scrapping the idea in 2010 due to grid constraints.

The extension would include an additional 34 wind turbines on the edges of the existing site, or up to 340 MW of capacity, a company spokesman told Reuters.

"The reason we didn't go ahead with an extension (in 2010)...was there was insufficient grid capacity in the south-east Kent area. Now we believe there are better opportunities for connecting to the grid," the spokesman said.

The firm said on its website that it planned to connect to the grid at Richborough on the east coast of Kent and is exploring two potential underground cable routes.

Thanet offshore wind farm has been operating since 2010. It has produced enough renewable energy to power around 220,000 homes a year since then.

British government agency the Planning Inspectorate said on Thursday it expected an application to be submitted for the extension proposal in the first quarter of 2018.

