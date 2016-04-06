FTSE at three-week high, mid-caps hit fresh record
LONDON British shares gained on Tuesday, outpacing European markets, while mid and small-caps hit fresh record highs with strong gains from JD Sports and Balfour Beatty driving the index.
LONDON British new car registrations rose 5.3 percent year-on-year last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Wednesday, the best month of sales since August 1997.
Cheap credit and attractive finance deals have all helped to boost demand in Europe's second biggest car market pushing registrations to 518,707 units.
Sales in the month are traditionally strong as new registration plates are issued every six months, in March and September but last month was the highest March on record, the SMMT said.
Demand for Volkswagen-branded (VOWG_p.DE) rose marginally by 0.02 percent last month, the first increase since September after which sales fell due to the diesel emissions scandal which has prompted the biggest crisis in the German carmaker's history.
HONG KONG The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday it had ordered the local branch of private bank Coutts & Co Ltd to pay a fine of HK$7 million (724,295 pounds) for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist rules.