Vencore Inc, an information technology contractor serving U.S. intelligence agencies and the U.S. Department of Defense, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.5 billion (1 billion pounds), including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cuts in U.S. government spending, particularly in the areas of defence and security, have hit companies that rely on government servicing contracts. A sale of Vencore could provide the latest example of the industry consolidating as a result.

Vencore's owner, private equity firm Veritas Capital Management LLC, has hired Stone Key Group LLC and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) to advise on an auction for the company, three people said on Friday.

Vencore has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of more than $120 million, the people added, asking not to be identified because the sale process is confidential.

Veritas Capital and Wells Fargo declined to comment. Vencore and Stone Key Group did not respond to a request for comment.

Based in Chantilly, Virginia, Vencore offers information technology services such as software development and systems engineering to U.S. cilivian agencies and defence departments.

Veritas Capital bought the company, which was previously called SI Organization Inc, from Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) for $815 million in 2010.

Last year, Vencore purchased British defence technology company QinetiQ Group Plc's U.S. services division for $165 million plus a potential earnout of up to $50 million in cash.

Last month, Vencore peer Science Applications International Corp (SAIC.N) agreed to acquire Scitor Corp, a smaller peer, from private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP for $790 million in cash.

Late last year, another government services contractor, Engility Holdings Inc, acquired TASC, a provider of professional services to government agencies, for $1.3 billion. TASC also had private equity owners - KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) and General Atlantic LLC.

