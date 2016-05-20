The logo of Veneto Banca bank is seen in Venice, Italy, January 31 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN Italy's Veneto Banca will fail to meet a profit goal set for 2018, studies by two of the banks underwriting a 1-billion euro (757.73 million pounds) share issue at the regional lender showed on Friday, as marketing for the offer started.

Veneto Banca, which must plug a capital gap to avoid being wound down, is raising the cash in an initial public offering (IPO) at a time when Italian banks' high bad loans and weak profits are hitting their shares.

A 1.5 billion euro IPO by rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza last month failed to attract demand and the bank was rescued by Italy's newly-created bank rescue fund Atlante.

Atlante is widely expected to support Veneto Banca's share sale as well, which could leave the fund with as little as 1.75 billion euros to help Italian banks sell some 200 billion euros in loans to borrowers deemed insolvent.

A confidential study by Banca IMI, which heads the group of 10 banks guaranteeing Veneto Banca's share issue, estimated the lender would post a 78 million euro loss this year.

The study, seen by Reuters, forecast a 90 million euro profit in 2018. That compares with a 150 million euro target for 2018 announced by the bank in April - the only profit forecast it provided.

A similar report by Credit Suisse projected a 2016 net loss of 124 million euros for Veneto Banca, followed by a 6 million euro loss next year and a 99 million euro profit in 2018.

Veneto Banca lost 1.9 billion euros in 2014-2015 hit by writedowns on doubtful loans and the value of past acquisitions.

Credit Suisse flagged in its report the risk of further bad loan writedowns due to lower-than-average coverage levels.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Mark Potter)