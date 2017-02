MILAN Pre-marketing of Veneto Banca's cash call of up to one billion euros (0.75 billion pounds) will start on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Last week, sources said the pre-marketing had been delayed by one week due to technical reasons.

Veneto Banca is looking to raise money in a stock market listing to fill a capital shortfall identified by European Central Bank supervisors, and avoid the risk of being wound down.

