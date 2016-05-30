Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
FRANKFURT Venezuela owes Lufthansa over $100 million in ticket revenue, a spokesman said, after the German carrier said over the weekend it was suspending flights to Caracas next month.
Like other airlines, Lufthansa has struggled to repatriate revenue held in the local bolivar currency due to exchange controls and had already reduced flights to the country to limit its exposure.
A spokesman for the airline said on Monday that the Venezuela government owed it a "low three-digit million euro" amount and that it could not yet say whether that amount would be written off.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to approve ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese company agreed to sell some products, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets totalling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG Group, the oil major said on Thursday as it reported its lowest full-year earnings in more than a decade.