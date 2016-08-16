CARACAS Venezuela on Tuesday sought the annulment of a World Bank arbitration award of $100 million (76.72 million pounds) to British meat producer Vestey Group, after the 2005 nationalisation of some of its farms.

In April, the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) determined that Venezuela should pay $98 million plus interest for having taken by force Vestey's ranches in the country's plains.

On Tuesday, the organisation said it had received a petition from Venezuela to annul the award and that it was temporarily on hold.

Despite leaving the organisation in 2012, Venezuela faces some 20 arbitration cases for nationalizations led by former President Hugo Chavez.

Expropriation was a key plank of the president's tenure. The country is now undergoing a major economic crisis, with many complaining of hunger and supermarket lines of hundreds of people a common sight.

