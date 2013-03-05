Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro pauses during his speech at a rally in Caracas February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS Venezuelan Vice President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday the cancer afflicting Hugo Chavez was an "attack" by enemies among a barrage of conspiracies against him throughout his 14-year rule.

Maduro, in a live address to the nation, added that Venezuela was preparing "special measures" to counter an upsurge in plotting against the government during Chavez's battle against cancer.

A U.S. diplomat had been expelled for trying to stir up a military plot against Chavez, he added.

