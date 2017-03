Venezuela's opposition leader and governor of the state of Miranda Henrique Capriles attends a news conference in Caracas February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

CARACAS Opposition leader Henrique Capriles called for unity among Venezuelans and offered condolences to Hugo Chavez's family and supporters after the president's death on Tuesday.

"At such a difficult time, we must show our deep love and respect to our Venezuela," he Tweeted. "My solidarity to all the family and followers of President Hugo Chavez. We appeal for unity among Venezuelans at this time."

(Reporting by Andrew Cawthone; Editing by Sandra Maler)