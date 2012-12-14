Ten killed in hotel blaze in southeastern China
SHANGHAI A fierce blaze at a hotel in southeastern China killed 10 people, the official Xinhua news agency said in a post on its official microblog on Saturday.
CARACAS Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is recovering "satisfactorily" from his cancer surgery in Cuba although the process remains slow, Information Minister Ernesto Villegas said on Friday.
Reading the latest of regular government updates on the socialist leader's condition, three days after his operation, Villegas said the 58-year-old president had communicated with relatives and sent greetings to all Venezuelans.
"The recovery has been slow but progressive," he said.
(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea, Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Will Dunham)
SHANGHAI A fierce blaze at a hotel in southeastern China killed 10 people, the official Xinhua news agency said in a post on its official microblog on Saturday.
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md./WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said he would make a massive budget request for one of the "greatest military buildups in American history" on Friday in a feisty, campaign-style speech extolling robust nationalism to eager conservative activists.
PARIS French presidential challenger Francois Fillon will face a full judicial inquiry into allegations he paid family members for fake parliamentary jobs after the country's financial prosecutor said he was appointing a magistrate to lead a deeper probe.