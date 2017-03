A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez holds a picture of him as she attends a rally in Caracas March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS Venezuela's cancer-stricken president, Hugo Chavez, is undergoing his "most difficult hours" since a December 11 operation, his fourth in less than two years, Vice President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday.

Doctors were at his side, and Venezuelans should unite in prayer for the 58-year-old Chavez, Maduro added.

(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler)