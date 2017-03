A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez prays in a chapel outside the military hospital in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

CARACAS Senior ministers and military commanders gathered at Venezuela's presidential palace on Tuesday after the government said socialist leader Hugo Chavez suffered a serious setback in his battle against cancer, state media said.

The downturn has heightened speculation that Chavez's 14-year rule of the South American OPEC nation could be nearing an end.

(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Doina Chiacu)