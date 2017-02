QUITO Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez was undergoing surgery in Cuba on Tuesday for his recurrence of cancer, his friend and political ally Ecuadorean leader Rafael Correa said.

"My dear friend and colleague, Commander Hugo Chavez, is going through the toughest times of his life," Correa said in Ecuador.

"He's being operated on right now. It's a very delicate operation."

(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Bill Trott)