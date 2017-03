Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives at a military parade to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

CARACAS Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday he was breaking diplomatic and commercial relations with the Panamanian government due to a "conspiracy" against him.

"We're not going to let anyone get away with interfering with our fatherland, you despicable lackey, president of Panama," Maduro said in a speech to commemorate the anniversary of late socialist leader Hugo Chavez's death.

(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Eyanir Chinea; Editing by Chris Reese)