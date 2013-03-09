Explosion heard in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, Reuters reporters heard.
CARACAS Venezuela will hold a presidential election on April 14, the country's electoral commission said on Saturday.
Acting President Nicolas Maduro, the protégé of deceased leader Hugo Chavez, is favoured to win the election in a likely face-off with centrist opposition Governor Henrique Capriles.
(Reporting by Caracas Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech)
KABUL An explosion hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, Reuters reporters heard.
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, a general and residents there said, trapping the militants in a dwindling area within the city.
VIENNA Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz has suggested efficiency measures for the European Union including cutting the number of commissioners to 14 and abolishing two existing rules for each new rule it adopted, local media reported on Wednesday.