BOGOTA Venezuela has stepped up deportations of Colombians, in some cases separating children from their parents, since President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of two border crossings last week, Colombia's migration office said on Monday.

Expulsions, deportations and repatriations of Colombians from Venezuela have more than doubled this year to 3,800, officials from Migration Colombia told Reuters.

Maduro closed the crossings after a shootout between smugglers and troops left three soldiers wounded. He later declared a 60-day state of emergency in five border municipalities.

The porous 2,219-kilometer (1,379-mile) border shared by the two countries is frequently traversed by smugglers and illegal armed groups.

Since the border crossings were closed last week, 612 adult Colombians have been deported and 139 minors have been repatriated, sometimes being separated from their parents. Legally, children cannot be deported, so their movements are described by authorities as repatriation.

"I want to reiterate that dialogue and diplomacy, especially in moments like these, is the most responsible and recommended way to alleviate the situation of our compatriots," Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday.

Foreign ministers of the two countries will meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation, Santos said.

"We demand that before applying deportation methods, each family situation is analyzed to guarantee the union of parents and children," Colombia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Some 5 million Colombians live in Venezuela. Dozens of them returned to Colombia voluntarily over the weekend, according to officials and media reports.

"Dialogue between the two countries is fundamental to resolve this issue," said Luis Almagro, secretary general of the multi-lateral Organization of American States, who is in Bogota to meet with Santos.

