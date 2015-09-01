BOGOTA The Organization of American States (OAS) will not hold a meeting to discuss a crisis on the Colombia-Venezuela border, after Colombia failed to garner enough votes in favour of its proposal, the Colombian government said on Monday.

Colombia said it would push for a meeting after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro closed several border crossings and deported nearly 1,100 Colombians in what he has characterized as a crackdown on crime. [ID:nL1N1122SY]

The call for a meeting needed the support of 18 of 34 OAS members - it came in one short, with 17 votes in favour. Five countries voted against the proposal and 11 abstained.

The United Nations says some 10,000 Colombians have left Venezuela voluntarily since the border was closed on Aug. 20, in addition to those who have been deported.

The Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) postponed a meeting of foreign ministers earlier on Monday because Venezuelan minister Delcy Rodriguez is travelling in Asia and will be unable to attend.

