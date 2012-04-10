CARACAS A Costa Rican diplomat kidnapped at the weekend and held for ransom in the latest attack on foreign envoys in Venezuela was freed on Tuesday and is in good health, the government said.

Several abductions in the past few months have worried the diplomatic community and underlined Venezuela's high crime rate - the top concern of voters during an election year.

Guillermo Cholele, a trade attache at the Costa Rican Embassy in Caracas, was seized by gunmen late on Sunday as he returned to his home in La Urbina, a middle-class neighbourhood in the eastern part of the capital.

A police patrol found the diplomat before dawn, apparently disorientated from a head injury and walking the streets of Charallave, a poor town in Miranda state about 15 miles (24 km) south of Caracas.

"We was wandering in an unsuitable area, where people generally don't go at that hour. They asked him who he was and he began to tell his story," Elisio Guzman, the director of Miranda police, told private TV station Globovision.

"He was given first aid and they notified the authorities."

Guzman said Cholele told the officers he had been blindfolded and could give few details of his ordeal: "He was a bit disorientated ... He had a small contusion to his skull, but it seems he is all right."

Venezuelan Interior Minister Tareck El Aissami had earlier said on Twitter that the attache was freed "thanks to police investigation and pressure."

Various diplomats based in Venezuela have been victims of robberies and "express" kidnappings - usually short abductions motivated by money - in recent months.

Last month, the teenage daughter of a Chilean diplomat was shot dead by police after the car she was in failed to stop at a roadblock in the western city of Maracaibo.

Costa Rica said Cholele's kidnappers had demanded a ransom in a phone call to his family shortly after he was seized.

Venezuelan media quoted Costa Rican foreign minister Enrique Castillo as saying on Tuesday that no payment was made, but local reports speculated that a ransom had been paid, and that the gunmen had dumped the diplomat in Carallave after receiving the cash.

POLITICIZED CRIME

Murders, armed robberies and abductions are rife in Venezuela, which has huge oil wealth alongside deep poverty.

Mexico's ambassador and his wife were briefly kidnapped in January, and last year a consul from Chile was shot and beaten in Caracas during an abduction that lasted several hours.

A diplomat from Belarus was kidnapped last year.

Venezuelan's favourite sport has also been hit. U.S. Major League Baseball star Wilson Ramos, a catcher for the Washington Nationals, was kidnapped at gunpoint while visiting his parents last November. He was held in the mountains for two days before being rescued by security forces.

Venezuela's opposition, which hopes to topple President Hugo Chavez at an October 7 election and end his 13 years in power, says his government only shows any urgency in its fight against crime when foreign or high-profile victims are involved.