CARACAS The Venezuelan capital Caracas was shaken on Saturday by a 4.6 magnitude earthquake, though no injuries or major damage were reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 8:09 a.m. quake was centred near the town of El Limon, along the country's Caribbean coast about 42 miles west of Caracas.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Alison Williams)