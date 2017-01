CARACAS Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Saturday he was reversing this week's elimination of Venezuela's largest-denomination currency bill, to extend its use until Jan. 2.

The policy flip-flop came amid protests, looting and widespread shortages of cash following his surprise decision to pull the 100-bolivar note from circulation this week.

