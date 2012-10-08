CARACAS Venezuela's socialist President Hugo Chavez won another six-year term on Sunday with 54 percent of the vote.

Denounced as a dictator by his foes, Chavez's supporters say his democratic credentials are proven by the fact there have been about a dozen national elections during his rule.

Here are some facts on Chavez's record at the ballot box:

* December 1998 - After leading a failed coup attempt six years earlier, former soldier Chavez galvanizes anger against the traditional elite to win the presidency with 56 percent of the vote.

* April 1999 - Chavez wins more than 80 percent support in a referendum to create a new popular assembly charged with rewriting the constitution.

* July 1999 - The president's candidates win almost all the seats in the new 131-member assembly.

* December 1999 - More than 70 percent of Venezuelans approve a new constitution which extends presidential terms to six years from five and allows immediate re-election for a further six-year period.

* July 2000 - Chavez wins another presidential election under the new constitution, gaining 60 percent of votes and a popular mandate to continue his left-wing "revolution."

* December 2000 - Government candidates win majority of posts in local municipal and parish elections.

* August 2004 - In a "recall referendum" sought by the opposition to try to oust Chavez, he wins 59 percent of the vote and remains in power.

* October 2004 - In regional elections, the government wins all but two of 23 governorships.

* December 2005 - Opposition boycotts parliamentary elections, giving Chavez's candidates total control.

* December 2006 - Chavez wins a presidential vote for the third time with almost 63 percent of ballots.

* December 2007 - In the first electoral defeat for Chavez in nearly a decade, Venezuelans vote down proposed reforms that include letting him run for re-election indefinitely. Chavez calls the opposition triumph a "pyrrhic" and "shit" victory.

* November 2008 - At regional elections, Chavez's candidates keep control of 17 states, but the opposition erodes his dominance by winning six races, including the powerful Caracas mayoralty.

* February 2009 - Chavez reverses the results of his 2007 defeat by winning a new referendum, with 56 percent of vote, removing presidential term limits.

* September 2010 - Chavez's ruling Socialist Party wins a majority in parliament, but the opposition surpasses the crucial one-third of seats and says it won the majority of votes cast.

* October 2012 - Chavez wins another six-year term with 54 percent of the vote, defeating opposition candidate Henrique Capriles in close vote.

