Henrique Capriles, Venezuela's opposition leader and governor of the state of Miranda, addresses the media in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

CARACAS Opposition leader Henrique Capriles has decided to run for president in Venezuela's April election and will formally announce the decision later on Sunday, two sources in his camp said.

"There's a lot of negativity around, it's going to be tough, but we're going to do it," one of the sources told Reuters. "Henrique's made his decision. He's not backing down."

(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; editing by Christopher Wilson)