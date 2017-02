CARACAS A third opposition supporter has died from a shooting at a rally this weekend that was the worst violence of Venezuela's volatile election campaign, presidential candidate Henrique Capriles said on Sunday.

"We are going to defeat violence in Venezuela," Capriles told a rally in Caracas, after confirming the third fatality in the confrontation at an opposition event in Barinas state on Saturday.

