CARACAS Venezuela opened an investigation on Thursday into the murder of a local opposition leader days before a legislative election, stirring fears of renewed political violence in the volatile South American OPEC nation.

Luis Diaz, a leader of the opposition Democratic Action party in Guarico state in Venezuela's central plains, was shot toward the end of a public meeting Wednesday night in the latest of several violent incidents during the campaign.

The Public Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday that two of its prosecutors, aided by police investigators, would lead the probe.

"There was a burst of 10 shots and he fell on the floor covered in blood," said Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who was on stage near Diaz when he was shot.

Democratic Action is part of an opposition coalition contesting a Dec. 6 vote for a new National Assembly.

Polls show the ruling Socialists could lose the legislature for the first time in 16 years.

The high stakes have raised anxiety of a flare-up in political violence. Opposition protests last year sparked violence nationwide killing 43 people and injuring hundreds.

"TERRIFYING"

Both President Nicolas Maduro's government and the Democratic Unity coalition accuse each other of harbouring a violent agenda.

South American regional bloc UNASUR, which has sent a mission to observe the election, condemned Diaz's killing.

"We call on the relevant national authorities to carry out an exhaustive investigation of this awful incident, to prevent impunity, and we vehemently urge all political sectors to contribute to peace and harmony," its communique said.

Democratic Action's national leader, Henry Ramos, originally pointed the finger at the Socialist Party for Diaz's death.

The ruling party has not responded to that.

However, its vice-president, Diosdado Cabello, has said in general terms the opposition is trying to create a false picture of violence by government supporters to swing foreign opinion.

At a news conference on Thursday, Tintori alleged she too had been the victim of two attempted attacks on Wednesday, including the dismantling of brakes on a plane carrying her.

The Democratic Unity coalition said three other opposition politicians had also been victims of aggression in recent days, including Henrique Capriles, who lost the 2013 presidential vote to Maduro after the death of former leader Hugo Chavez.

"The killing of Luis Manuel Diaz provides a terrifying view of the state of human rights in Venezuela," added rights group Amnesty International.

