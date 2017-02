Supporters of opposition leader Henrique Capriles run from tear gas fired by riot police as they demonstrated for a recount of the votes in Sunday's election, in Caracas, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron

CARACAS Violence over Venezuela's disputed presidential election has killed four people, state news agency AVN said on Tuesday.

It reported that two people died in Miranda state which includes part of Caracas, one in Tachira state on the border with Colombia, and another in western Zulia state, when trouble flared on Monday.

(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne, Editing by Girish Gupta and Christopher Wilson)