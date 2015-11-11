CARACAS Venezuela's top legislator lambasted the Organization of American States (OAS) as "perverted" and "corrupt" after its secretary general criticized the country's electoral board for failing to ensure fair elections.

The OAS' Luis Almagro on Tuesday urged Tibisay Lucena, who heads Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), to level the playing field between the Socialist Party and opposition ahead of legislative elections due Dec. 6.

"The most perverted, corrupt and discredited organization in the world, the OAS ... threatens the people of Venezuela," National Assembly President Diosdado Cabello said in comments published by local media.

Venezuela has for years clashed with the OAS, accusing the organization of being a front for U.S. interests and meddling in its internal affairs.

In a letter to Lucena, Almargo said there were indications that voting in Venezuela was not as transparent and just as it should be.

Government critics say authorities are trying to tilt the Dec. 6 legislative elections toward the Socialist Party, which could lose control of parliament as President Nicolas Maduro struggles under a collapsing state-led economic system.

The government, in turn, says the opposition will not recognise election results, seeking international aid to "damage" Venezuela and inciting violence.

A group of U.S. senators and Latin American legislators on Wednesday sent a joint letter to Maduro calling for fair elections in December.

The OAS spat comes amid growing international pressure on Maduro over the election and the government's human rights record.

Maduro is due to make a speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday to defend the country's human rights record.

(Reporting by Girish Gupta; Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Patricia Zengerle in Washington; Editing by Andrew Hay)