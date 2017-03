A video grab from government television shows an unidentified man running to Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (C) during his speech after Maduro was sworn into office, in Caracas April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Government TV/Handout

CARACAS A man in a red jacket ran onto the stage during Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration speech on Friday and grabbed the microphone, but was quickly tackled by his bodyguards.

"The security has failed totally. They could have shot me easily," Maduro said after resuming his speech to an audience that included the leaders of Brazil, Iran and Argentina.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler)