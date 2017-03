Acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores visit the tomb of late President Hugo Chavez in the 4F military fort, after voting for Chavez's successor in Caracas April 14, 2013. Venezuelans went to the polls to decide whether to honor Chavez's dying... REUTERS/Francisco Batista/Miraflores Palace/Handout

CARACAS Venezuela's ruling party candidate Nicolas Maduro called for peace and said he would be willing for Sunday's election result to be audited after officials said he took 50.76 percent of votes, compared to 49.07 percent for his rival Henrique Capriles.

"We don't want violence, we want peace," Maduro said in a speech to the nation.

"They (the opposition) want an audit, we welcome the audit ... I formally request the National Electoral Commission to carry out an audit."

