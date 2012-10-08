Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
CARACAS Venezuela's socialist President Hugo Chavez won re-election in Sunday's vote with 54 percent of the ballot to beat opposition challenger Henrique Capriles.
Jubilant Chavez supporters set off fireworks as the results were announced. Election officials said Capriles won 45 percent of the vote.
(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; editing by Christopher Wilson)
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday revoked landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, reversing a signature initiative of former Democratic President Barack Obama.
PARIS French far right leader Marine Le Pen has increased her lead in the first round of France's presidential election, though she is still seen being beaten by a wide margin in the runoff, a BVA-Salesforce poll published on Thursday showed.