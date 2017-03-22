Waitresses of the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital wait for cups of soup donated by La Casa Bistro restaurant, member of the 'Full Stomach, Happy Heart' (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, to distribute them at hospitalization floors, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, and members of the 'Full Stomach, Happy Heart' (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, unload a cooking pot full of soup to be donated to the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A cooking pot is seen at the kitchen of the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A worker waits to deliver bowls of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the 'Full Stomach, Happy Heart' (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare soup and fill in arepas to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A mother feeds her child with soup prepared by Chef Elisa Bermudez (not pictured) and volunteers of the 'Full Stomach, Happy Heart' (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Diego Prada (C), Maria Luisa Pombo (L) and other volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare soup to be donated, at Maria Luisa's kitchen in Caracas, Venezuela March12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative prepare arepas to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Diego Prada (L), a volunteer of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a man in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Mariana Zuniga (L), volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup of soup to a man in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Lids with messages that read 'soup with love' are seen at the home kitchen of a volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman carries her child as she waits for a cup of soup being served by chefs of La Casa Bistro restaurant, members of the 'Full Stomach, Happy Heart' (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the J.M. de los Rios Children Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman grabs a bowl of soup donated by La Sibilla restaurant, member of the 'Full Stomach, Happy Heart' (Barriga llena, corazon contento) charity, at the Mother Teresa of Calcutta nursing home, in Caracas, Venezuela February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative serve cups of soup to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative serve cups of soup to be donated, at the home kitchen of one of the volunteers in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Diego Prada (2nd R) and Maria Luisa Pombo (2nd L), Volunteers of the Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, speak with a homeless man after giving him a cup of soup and an arepa in Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative speaks with a homeless child after giving him a cup of soup and an arepa in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless child in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives through a car's window a cup of soup to a homeless man in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Mariano Marquez (L), a volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative, gives a cup of soup and an arepa to a homeless woman in a street of Caracas, Venezuela March12, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

CARACAS Their clothes torn and dirty, nine barefoot children yell and applaud as a convoy of cars approaches on a busy street in Venezuela's capital.

Volunteers emerge handing out soup and clothes to the delight and excitement of the children who have come from a town a couple of hours outside Caracas.

"We started this because we see people every day hunting for food in the trash, not only the homeless but people on their way to work," said Diego Prada, a 28-year-old entrepreneur who began a charity in December in response to Venezuela's dire economic crisis.

His 'Make The Difference' initiative is one of a plethora of solidarity projects springing up around Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.

Concerned individuals, businesses, church groups and high-end restaurants have started projects across the country to serve food, donate clothing and help with supplies for struggling hospitals.

Long accustomed to living in one of Latin America's wealthiest nations, many Venezuelans have been shocked by seeingmore and more people trying to salvage food from the trash.

According to a recent study by three Venezuelan universities, 93 percent of the OPEC nation's residents do not have enough money to buy sufficient food and 74 percent have lost around 18 pounds (8 kg) in the last year alone.

Critics say 18 years of socialist rule, exacerbated by a fall in oil prices, are to blame for Venezuela's economic collapse. But President Nicolas Maduro says he is the victim of an "economic war" waged by the country's elite and the U.S. government.

"If the bourgeoisie hide the food, I myself will bring it to your house. National production should go to the people in order to defeat the imperialist war," Maduro said at an event this month to promote the distribution of subsidized food.

In Caracas, six upscale restaurants and chefs have formed a charity - "Full Stomach, Happy Heart" - that provides food for a geriatric home and a children's hospital.

They take turns to cook and serve meals there.

"We serve large portions so that the children can share the food with their parents," said chef and blogger Elisa Bermudez, adding salt to a broth ready for the hospital.

At a nursing home, 55-year-old Maria Ramirez is grateful for the outside help she receives.

"Sometimes we worry that we're down to our last bag of spaghetti but thankfully in our most critical moments, we always receive a donation."

(Additional reporting by Maria Ramirez in Puerto Ordaz and Anggy Polanco in San Cristobal.; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Tom Brown)