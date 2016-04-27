All the food available in the house of Alida Gonzalez and his family, is pictured at their home in Caracas, Venezuela April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A combination photo shows Duglas Sanchez posing for a picture (top) and the food that he has at home in Caracas, Venezuela April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A combination photo shows Ricardo Mendez (2nd L) posing for a picture with his relatives (L-R) Raymari Guerra, Natalia Gerra, Ricardo Mendez, Dayana Mendez, Antonela Mendez, Yolimar Vetancourt and Liz Torres (top) and the food they have at home in Caracas, Venezuela April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A combination photo shows Yaneidy Guzman posing for a picture next to her daughters, Esneidy Ramirez (R), (Front L-R) Steffany Perez and Fabiana Perez (top) and the food they have at their home in Caracas, Venezuela April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A combination photo shows Yunni Perez (R) posing for a picture next to her relatives (L-R) Carlos Acosta, Adrian Gonzalez, Luis Oliveros, Luis Oliveros and Hector Acosta (top) and the food they have at their home in Caracas, Venezuela April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A combination photo shows Antonio Marquez (L) and his wife Maria de Marquez, posing for a picture (top) and the food they have at their home in Caracas, Venezuela April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Francisca Landaeta (R) poses for a picture next to her relatives, (L-R) Luisa Gomez, Gabriel Castillo, Kerlin Garrido and Antony Arias (top) and the food they have at their home in Caracas, Venezuela April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A combination photo shows Alida Gonzalez (2nd R) posing for a picture next to her relatives (L-R) Manuel Garcia, Jesus Garcia, Maira Hernandez and Nixon Urbano (top) and the food they have at their home in Caracas, Venezuela April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A combination photo shows Ciliberto Paez (L) and his wife Consuelo Machado, posing for a picture (top) and the food they have in their home in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A combination photo shows Mario Bedoya (L) and his wife Carmen Bedoya, posing for a picture (top) and the food they have at their home in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Rosa Elaisa Landaez (Back) poses for a picture next to her relatives (L-R) Albert Perez, Abel Perez and Yeiderlin Gomez at their home in Caracas, Venezuela April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

All the food available in the house of Ciliberto Paez and his wife Consuelo Machado, is pictured at their home in Caracas, Venezuela April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

All the food available in the house of Mirella Rivero and her family, is pictured at their home in Caracas, Venezuela April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

All the food available in the house of Jhonny Mendez and his family, is pictured at their home in Caracas, Venezuela April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

All the food available in the house of Antonia Torres and her family, is pictured at their home in Caracas, Venezuela April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS Venezuela's soaring prices and chronic shortages have left 65-year-old homemaker Alida Gonzalez struggling to put meals on the table.

She and her four family members in the Caracas slum of Petare now routinely skip one meal per day and increasingly rely on starches to make up for proteins that are too expensive or simply unavailable.

"With the money we used to spend on breakfast, lunch and dinner, we can now buy only breakfast, and not a very good one," said Gonzalez in her home, which on a recent day contained just half a kilo of chicken (about a pound), four plantains, some cooking oil, a small packet of rice, and a mango.

The family did not know when they would be able to buy more.

Recession and a dysfunctional state-run economy are forcing many in the South American OPEC country of 30 million to reduce consumption and eat less-balanced meals.

In a recent survey by researchers from three major universities often critical of the government, 87 percent of the respondents said their income was insufficient to purchase food.

The study of nearly 1,500 families found rising percentages of carbohydrates in diets, and found that 12 percent of those interviewed do not eat three meals a day.

Government supporters have long pointed proudly to the improvement in eating under late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, who used oil income to subsidize food for the poor during his 14-year rule and won United Nations plaudits for it.

But President Nicolas Maduro, Chavez's successor, has faced a collapse in the price of oil, which provides almost all foreign income. He further has blamed an opposition-led "economic war," though critics deride that as an excuse.

Either way, Venezuelans are tired and cross.

A minimum wage is now only around 20 percent of the cost of feeding a family of five, according to one monitoring group. Lines snake around state supermarkets from before dawn.

"You have to get into these never ending lines - all day, five in the morning until three in the afternoon - to see if you get a couple of little bags of flour or some butter," said taxi driver Jhonny Mendez, 58.

"It makes a person want to cry."

Natalia Guerra, 45, lives in a small home in Petare with eight relatives, only one of whom has a significant salary.

She remembers buying milk for her own kids but now cannot find any for her grandchildren. "We're a big family, and it's constantly getting harder for us to eat," she said.

(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Toni Reinhold)