Venezuela on Tuesday announced a new foreign exchange platform that will be based entirely on supply and demand, as part of an effort to relax a three-tiered currency system and provide more dollars to businesses struggling to meet import needs.

The nation has rampant inflation rates and shortages of basic goods. It will still have a three-tier currency exchange system.

The government on Wednesday will publish new regulations that underpin how citizens and businesses can convert bolivars into U.S. dollars.

Below are some facts about Venezuela's currency exchange system.

1) The official Cenoex exchange rate of 6.3 per dollar provides currency for importing essential goods such as food and medicine. Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said 70 percent of the economy's foreign exchange needs will be met with this rate.

2) A second rate, known as Sicad, will start at a rate of 12 bolivars per U.S. dollar but fluctuate up and down depending on market needs. The system will provide dollars through periodic auctions that are called for specific industries.

3) Marco said there would be a third rate that will be "open, free", Marco said. The new platform will be known as the Marginal Currency System or Simadi. This new rate, when officially unveiled at the start of market operations in the coming days, would seemingly compete directly with the black market exchange rate that has depreciated dramatically in the last six months.

The volumes in the black market are relatively small compared to what they would be with an officially sanctioned free-floating rate.

"As a result, if the new exchange rate is allowed to trade according to market forces, it is likely to depreciate sharply towards the current black market exchange rate of 186/$. That will be an early test of the government's appetite for a market-based system," David Rees, emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics wrote clients on Tuesday.

A commonly cited website, dolartoday.com, publishes the black market rate, currently above 185 bolivars per U.S. dollar.

Venezuela, which sits on the world's largest oil reserves, is facing a currency crisis that has been exacerbated by a plunge the price of crude oil.

