May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
CARACAS Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly on Tuesday voted to ask the U.S. Congress to investigate what it said was an "immoral" deal in which Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) bought $2.8 billion (2.18 billion pounds) of Venezuela bonds for pennies on the dollar.
The New York-based investment bank has come under fire from Venezuelan politicians and protesters in New York opposed to leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who said the deal provided the cash-strapped government hundreds of millions of dollars in badly needed hard currency.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.