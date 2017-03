CARACAS Venezuelan lawmakers granted year-long decree powers to President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday that he says he needs to fix the economy and stamp out graft, but the opposition sees as a thinly veiled power grab.

The National Assembly's vote to approve the so-called Enabling Law had been widely expected after Maduro garnered the two-thirds support he needed, or 99 votes, during a preliminary debate last week.

