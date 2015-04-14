China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
CARACAS Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday night there is no recovery in oil prices forecast this year, blaming fracking in the United States for the tumble in the value of the OPEC country's top export.
"This year there's no recovery in oil prices forecast. We've done everything but unfortunately the incorrect strategy of President (Barack) Obama's advisers has led to fracking.... flooding the world's oil markets," he said during a televised speech.
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.