CARACAS Venezuela's opposition coalition will pick a unity candidate in February to fight the 2012 presidential election and try to scupper President Hugo Chavez's re-election bid.

Here are facts about the main opposition figures:

HENRIQUE CAPRILES RADONSKI

The youthful governor of Venezuela's second most populous state, Capriles has emerged as the strongest candidate in a crowded field, according to polls.

In a style reminiscent of Chavez's populism, the charismatic and energetic Capriles, 39, rides a motorbike and heads into shantytowns most days to supervise social projects and mix with working-class voters.

A keen basketball player and sports lover, he was Venezuela's youngest legislator at 26 and defeated a Chavez ally to win the Miranda governorship in 2008.

He was jailed in 2002 for four months on charges of fomenting a protest at the Cuban Embassy, although he says he was mediating and he was acquitted of the charges at trial. If elected, Capriles wants to emulate Brazil's "modern left" model of economic and social policies.

LEOPOLDO LOPEZ

A former mayor with a Hollywood smile, Lopez, 40, is -- like Capriles -- part of a new wave of young opposition leaders who have wrested initiative from the old guard.

The government blocked Lopez from running for Caracas mayor in 2008 because he faced corruption charges which he says were trumped up. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled against his disqualification from re-entering politics earlier this month, but Chavez is ignoring the ruling.

Polls show Lopez running a close second among opposition voters as their favourite to challenge the president, and he now plans to run in the February primary.

Should he win the opposition primary and the Venezuelan government still not overturn his disqualification, there would be a huge controversy over his candidacy and that could distract the opposition's campaign.

Lopez has founded a political party and network of supporters in poor and middle class areas. He says human rights are at the heart of his political views and that the next president should clean up politics and fight poverty.

PABLO PEREZ

Another prominent figure of the opposition's "youth wing" is Pablo Perez, 42, governor of the oil-rich western state of Zulia. He recently launched his candidacy at a flashy, U.S.-style event in a Caracas hotel.

"Without unity, there is nothing," Perez said, expressing the widely-held view that if they do not unite behind one candidate after February, the opposition has no chance.

ANTONIO LEDEZMA

A hard-line veteran Chavez opponent who benefited from Lopez's removal from the ring in 2008, Ledezma, 56, beat a close ally of the president to win the Caracas mayoralty.

Chavez accepted the upset, but then hobbled the new mayor by slashing his funding. Ledezma was not allowed to occupy the town hall and Chavez created a new post for a handpicked official with more power than the mayor.

Ledezma protested with a six-day hunger strike. He has since quietly run the remains of the mayoralty and made a name for himself overseas as a speaker on the situation in Venezuela. He calls himself as a social democrat and is seen as further to the right than some of the other candidates.

OTHERS:

* HENRI FALCON - A state governor and former Chavez ally, Falcon is widely respected as a third-way politician combining a centre-left social agenda with support for business.

* MARIA CORINA MACHADO - Recently elected as a legislator, she is popular among the well-to-do in Caracas but hated by many Chavez supporters, in part because of a photo showing her warmly greeting former U.S. President George W. Bush.

* HENRY RAMOS ALLUP - Known for his sharp tongue, Ramos leads Democratic Action, the larger of two parties that dominated Venezuelan politics for four decades before Chavez.

(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne and Daniel Wallis; Editing by Kieran Murray)