An injured government supporter tries to leave the building after he and a group of fellow government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A goverment supporter holds a National flag while clashing with people outside Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

CARACAS Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly on Wednesday, injuring several lawmakers and journalists, witnesses said.

The fracas came after an assembly session to mark Independence Day at the building in downtown Caracas. Various small explosions were heard, possibly from fireworks thrown into the legislative compound, witnesses said.

Television images from the scene showed two opposition lawmakers with blood running down their faces.

