BRASILIA The Brazilian government on Tuesday called the plan for a constituent assembly announced by the president of neighbouring Venezuela a "coup" to change the country's political rules to his liking.

"President Nicholas Maduro’s proposal for a constituent assembly is a coup d’état. It is another break with democracy, violating the country’s constitution," Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Nunes said social organizations controlled by Maduro would elect the constituents and draw up a constitution "as he wants it."

