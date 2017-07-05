Deadly blast hits bus station in Syria's government-held Hama
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
CARACAS Some people began leaving Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly around dusk on Wednesday, after being attacked and then trapped inside for hours by pro-government groups, witnesses said.
Assembly president Julio Borges said more than 350 politicians, journalists and guests had been besieged inside the building from the morning, with five injured opposition lawmakers recovering in hospital.
(Reporting by Carlos Rawlins; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
HAMBURG "Welcome to Hell". That's the greeting for U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders from anti-capitalist protesters in Hamburg, who have vowed to disrupt the G20 summit in the German port city.
BRUSSELS Belgian police are searching for more members of an Islamist militant cell unearthed earlier this week in possession of assault rifles and police uniform disguises ready for an attack, prosecutors said on Thursday.