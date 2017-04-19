Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
CARACAS A Venezuelan student who was shot in the head during an anti-government protest on Wednesday in Caracas has died, three security sources said.
Government officials were not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Tom Brown)
LONDON Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.