CARACAS Venezuela's state prosecutor charged five people with "aggression" against the country's tourism minister during her visit to a Caribbean beach, a lawyer coordinating legal defence for the five said on Monday.

The tourism minister, Marleny Contreras, wife of National Assembly head Diosdado Cabello, the socialist government's second most powerful figure, was in Morrocoy National Park on Friday to inaugurate a security centre.

"Various people yelled insults and expletives to the high-level official, and at the same time threw sand and rocks," the state prosecutor said in a statement.

A video circulating online shows dozens of people in swim suits jeering and chanting "Go away" at Contreras as she walks on the sand along the palm tree-covered beach before leaving on a boat.

Rights groups say nebulous laws are sometimes invoked to squash dissent against the administration of President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro's government in turn accuses demonstrators of seeking to violently subvert his leftist project under the guise of peaceful protests.

Four men and one woman on Sunday were charged with insulting a public official, resisting authority, public intimidation and harassing a woman, according to Gonzalo Himiob, a lawyer with rights group Penal Forum, which is assisting with the case.

"This is very ridiculous from a legal point of view," Himiob said.

Preliminary information suggested the five, who are behind bars, did not attack the minister, Himiob said, stressing the need for a full investigation. The state prosecutor now has 45 days to present evidence.

Venezuelans are increasingly turning against the government amid a ballooning economic crisis in which there are shortages of goods ranging from car batteries to antibiotics while inflation wipes out salaries and savings.

