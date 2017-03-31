CARACAS Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday he would resolve within hours the controversy over the Supreme Court's assumption of the opposition-led legislature's functions, which has sparked widespread protests and international condemnation.

"I believe in dialogue and use of the Constitution to resolve controversy," he said, calling a meeting of the state security council to discuss the attorney general's criticism of the high court's decision.

(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Girish Gupta, G Crosse)