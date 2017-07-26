FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela opposition says two more magistrates detained
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 5:19 PM / in a day

Venezuela opposition says two more magistrates detained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan intelligence agents have arrested two more magistrates named to an alternative Supreme Court in defiance of President Nicolas Maduro's government, the opposition-led legislature said on Tuesday.

Jesus Rojas and Zuleima Gonzalez were detained in central Anzoategui state, following Angel Zerpa's arrest over the weekend in Caracas, the National Assembly said. Zerpa was also named to the alternative court.

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Girish Gupta and Jeffrey Benkoe

